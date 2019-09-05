Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

September 5, 2019 1:14 am
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 31 21 .596
x-Sugar Land 30 22 .577 1
Southern Maryland 27 27 .500 5
Lancaster 21 32 .396 10½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 31 21 .596
New Britain 26 26 .500 5
High Point 26 28 .481 6
Somerset 19 34 .358 12½

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Wednesday’s Games

High Point 5, Southern Maryland 2, 7 innings

Southern Maryland 5, High Point 1, 7 innings

New Britain 5, Somerset 4

Long Island 11, Lancaster 5

Sugar Land 10, York 9, 12 innings

Thursday’s Games

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

