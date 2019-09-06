Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

September 6, 2019 1:19 am
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 32 21 .604
x-Sugar Land 30 23 .566 2
Southern Maryland 27 27 .500
Lancaster 21 33 .389 11½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 32 21 .604
New Britain 27 26 .509 5
High Point 26 28 .481
Somerset 19 35 .352 13½

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Thursday’s Games

New Britain 7, Somerset 4

Long Island 4, Lancaster 2

York 10, Sugar Land 8, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

