Atlantic League

September 6, 2019 10:10 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 32 22 .593
x-Sugar Land 30 23 .566
Southern Maryland 28 27 .509
Lancaster 22 33 .400 10½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 32 21 .604
New Britain 27 27 .500
High Point 26 29 .473 7
Somerset 20 35 .364 13

x-First Half Winner

Friday’s Games

Southern Maryland 2, York 1

Lancaster 13, New Britain 1

Sugar Land at Long Island, ppd.

Somerset 1, High Point 0, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at Long Island, Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, Game 2, TBD

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, 1 p.m.

High Point at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, Game 1, 1:35 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, Game 2, TBD

Sugar Land at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

