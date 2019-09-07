|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|32
|22
|.593
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|30
|23
|.566
|1½
|Southern Maryland
|28
|27
|.509
|4½
|Lancaster
|22
|33
|.400
|10½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|32
|21
|.604
|—
|New Britain
|27
|27
|.500
|5½
|High Point
|26
|29
|.473
|7
|Somerset
|20
|35
|.364
|13
___
x-First Half Winner
___
Sugar Land at Long Island, Game 1, 4:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at Long Island, Game 2, TBD
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 1 p.m.
High Point at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Lancaster at New Britain, Game 1, 1:35 p.m.
Lancaster at New Britain, Game 2, TBD
Sugar Land at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
