At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 32 22 .593 — x-Sugar Land 30 23 .566 1½ Southern Maryland 28 27 .509 4½ Lancaster 22 33 .400 10½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB x-Long Island 32 21 .604 — New Britain 27 27 .500 5½ High Point 26 29 .473 7 Somerset 20 35 .364 13

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at Long Island, Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, Game 2, TBD

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, 1 p.m.

High Point at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, Game 1, 1:35 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, Game 2, TBD

Sugar Land at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

