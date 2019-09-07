Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

September 7, 2019 10:40 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 33 22 .600
x-Sugar Land 30 25 .545 3
Southern Maryland 28 28 .500
Lancaster 22 34 .393 11½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 34 21 .618
New Britain 28 27 .509 6
High Point 27 29 .482
Somerset 20 36 .357 14½

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Saturday’s Games

Long Island 6, Sugar Land 4, 7 innings

Long Island 6, Sugar Land 5, 7 innings

York 12, Southern Maryland 6

New Britain 3, Lancaster 1

High Point 10, Somerset 3

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, 1 p.m.

High Point at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, Game 1, 1:35 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, Game 2, TBD

Sugar Land at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

