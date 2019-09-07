|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|33
|22
|.600
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|30
|25
|.545
|3
|Southern Maryland
|28
|28
|.500
|5½
|Lancaster
|22
|34
|.393
|11½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|34
|21
|.618
|—
|New Britain
|28
|27
|.509
|6
|High Point
|27
|29
|.482
|7½
|Somerset
|20
|36
|.357
|14½
___
x-First Half Winner
___
Long Island 6, Sugar Land 4, 7 innings
Long Island 6, Sugar Land 5, 7 innings
York 12, Southern Maryland 6
New Britain 3, Lancaster 1
High Point 10, Somerset 3
Southern Maryland at York, 1 p.m.
High Point at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Lancaster at New Britain, Game 1, 1:35 p.m.
Lancaster at New Britain, Game 2, TBD
Sugar Land at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
