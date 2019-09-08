|At A Glance
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|34
|22
|.607
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|30
|26
|.536
|4
|Southern Maryland
|28
|29
|.491
|6½
|Lancaster
|22
|35
|.386
|12½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|35
|21
|.625
|—
|New Britain
|29
|27
|.518
|6
|High Point
|28
|29
|.491
|7½
|Somerset
|20
|37
|.351
|15½
___
x-First Half Winner
___
York 5, Southern Maryland 1
High Point 2, Somerset 0
New Britain 1, Lancaster 0, 7 innings
Lancaster at New Britain, Game 2, TBD
Long Island 8, Sugar Land 4
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
