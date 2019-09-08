At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 34 22 .607 — x-Sugar Land 30 26 .536 4 Southern Maryland 28 29 .491 6½ Lancaster 22 35 .386 12½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB x-Long Island 35 21 .625 — New Britain 29 27 .518 6 High Point 28 29 .491 7½ Somerset 20 37 .351 15½

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Sunday’s Games

York 5, Southern Maryland 1

High Point 2, Somerset 0

New Britain 1, Lancaster 0, 7 innings

Lancaster at New Britain, Game 2, TBD

Long Island 8, Sugar Land 4

Monday’s Games

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

