The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Atlantic League

September 8, 2019 9:10 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 34 22 .607
x-Sugar Land 30 26 .536 4
Southern Maryland 28 29 .491
Lancaster 22 36 .379 13
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 35 21 .625
New Britain 30 27 .526
High Point 28 29 .491
Somerset 20 37 .351 15½

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Sunday’s Games

York 5, Southern Maryland 1

High Point 2, Somerset 0

New Britain 1, Lancaster 0, 7 innings

New Britain 3, Lancaster 1, 7 innings

Long Island 8, Sugar Land 4

Monday’s Games

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

