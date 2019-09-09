At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 34 23 .596 — x-Sugar Land 30 26 .536 3½ Southern Maryland 28 29 .491 6 Lancaster 22 36 .379 12½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB x-Long Island 36 21 .632 — New Britain 30 27 .526 6 High Point 28 29 .491 8 Somerset 20 37 .351 16

x-First Half Winner

Monday’s Games

Long Island 4, York 0

Tuesday’s Games

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

