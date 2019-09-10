Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

September 10, 2019 7:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 34 23 .596
x-Sugar Land 30 26 .536
Southern Maryland 28 29 .491 6
Lancaster 22 36 .379 12½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 36 21 .632
New Britain 30 27 .526 6
High Point 28 29 .491 8
Somerset 20 37 .351 16

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Advertisement

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|11 8th Military Tactical Communications...
9|11 Continuity of Operations (COOP) and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First integration of B-2s with non-U.S. F-35s over cliffs in England

Today in History

2006: Gunmen raid US embassy in Syria