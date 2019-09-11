|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|34
|24
|.586
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|30
|27
|.526
|3½
|Southern Maryland
|28
|30
|.483
|6
|Lancaster
|22
|36
|.379
|12
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|37
|21
|.638
|—
|New Britain
|31
|27
|.534
|6
|High Point
|28
|29
|.491
|8½
|Somerset
|21
|37
|.362
|16
___
x-First Half Winner
___
Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.