Sports News
 
Atlantic League

September 11, 2019 7:11 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 34 24 .586
x-Sugar Land 30 27 .526
Southern Maryland 28 30 .483 6
Lancaster 22 36 .379 12
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 37 21 .638
New Britain 31 27 .534 6
High Point 28 29 .491
Somerset 21 37 .362 16

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

