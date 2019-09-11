|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|35
|24
|.593
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|31
|27
|.534
|3½
|Southern Maryland
|29
|30
|.492
|6
|Lancaster
|22
|37
|.373
|13
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|37
|22
|.627
|—
|New Britain
|31
|28
|.525
|6
|High Point
|29
|29
|.500
|7½
|Somerset
|21
|38
|.356
|16
___
x-First Half Winner
___
High Point 4, Lancaster 1
Southern Maryland 3, New Britain 2
Sugar Land 4, Somerset 0
York 9, Long Island 4
Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
