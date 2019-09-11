Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

September 11, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 35 24 .593
x-Sugar Land 31 27 .534
Southern Maryland 29 30 .492 6
Lancaster 22 37 .373 13
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 37 22 .627
New Britain 31 28 .525 6
High Point 29 29 .500
Somerset 21 38 .356 16

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Wednesday’s Games

High Point 4, Lancaster 1

Southern Maryland 3, New Britain 2

Advertisement

Sugar Land 4, Somerset 0

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

York 9, Long Island 4

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate