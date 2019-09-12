|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|36
|24
|.600
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|31
|28
|.525
|4½
|Southern Maryland
|30
|30
|.500
|6
|Lancaster
|22
|38
|.367
|14
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|37
|23
|.617
|—
|New Britain
|31
|29
|.517
|6
|High Point
|30
|29
|.508
|6½
|Somerset
|22
|38
|.367
|15
___
x-First Half Winner
___
High Point 3, Lancaster 0
Southern Maryland 6, New Britain 1, 8 innings
Somerset 10, Sugar Land 7
York 4, Long Island 3
Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, Game 1, 4:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, Game 2, TBD
Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
