At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 36 24 .600 — x-Sugar Land 31 28 .525 4½ Southern Maryland 30 30 .500 6 Lancaster 22 38 .367 14 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB x-Long Island 37 23 .617 — New Britain 31 29 .517 6 High Point 30 29 .508 6½ Somerset 22 38 .367 15

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Thursday’s Games

High Point 3, Lancaster 0

Southern Maryland 6, New Britain 1, 8 innings

Somerset 10, Sugar Land 7

York 4, Long Island 3

Friday’s Games

Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at New Britain, Game 1, 4:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, Game 2, TBD

Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

