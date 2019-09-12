Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

September 12, 2019 10:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 36 24 .600
x-Sugar Land 31 28 .525
Southern Maryland 30 30 .500 6
Lancaster 22 38 .367 14
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 37 23 .617
New Britain 31 29 .517 6
High Point 30 29 .508
Somerset 22 38 .367 15

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Thursday’s Games

High Point 3, Lancaster 0

Southern Maryland 6, New Britain 1, 8 innings

Advertisement

Somerset 10, Sugar Land 7

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

York 4, Long Island 3

Friday’s Games

Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at New Britain, Game 1, 4:35 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Sugar Land at New Britain, Game 2, TBD

Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate