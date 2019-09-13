Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

September 13, 2019 7:14 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 36 24 .600
x-Sugar Land 31 28 .525
Southern Maryland 30 30 .500 6
Lancaster 22 38 .367 14
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 37 23 .617
New Britain 31 29 .517 6
High Point 30 29 .508
Somerset 22 38 .367 15

x-First Half Winner

Friday’s Games

Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at New Britain, Game 1, 4:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, Game 2, TBD

Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Somerset at High Point, 2 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

