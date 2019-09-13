At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 36 24 .600 — x-Sugar Land 31 29 .517 5 Southern Maryland 30 31 .492 6½ Lancaster 22 38 .367 14 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB x-Long Island 38 23 .623 — New Britain 32 29 .525 6 High Point 31 29 .517 6½ Somerset 22 39 .361 16

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Friday’s Games

High Point 5, Somerset 1

Long Island 1, Southern Maryland 0, 10 innings

New Britain 3, Sugar Land 2

York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at New Britain, Game 1, 4:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, Game 2, TBD

Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Somerset at High Point, 2 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

