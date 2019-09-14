At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 36 25 .590 — x-Sugar Land 32 29 .525 4 Southern Maryland 30 31 .492 6 Lancaster 23 38 .377 13 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB x-Long Island 38 23 .623 — High Point 31 29 .517 6½ New Britain 32 30 .516 6½ Somerset 22 39 .361 16

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land 7, New Britain 5, 7 innings

Sugar Land at New Britain, Game 2, TBD

Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Somerset at High Point, 2 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

