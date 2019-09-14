Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

September 14, 2019 10:11 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 37 25 .597
x-Sugar Land 33 29 .532 4
Southern Maryland 30 32 .484 7
Lancaster 23 39 .371 14
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 39 23 .629
New Britain 32 31 .508
High Point 31 30 .508
Somerset 23 39 .371 16

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land 7, New Britain 5, 7 innings

Sugar Land 5, New Britain 0, 7 innings

Somerset 4, High Point 3

York 2, Lancaster 1

Long Island 2, Southern Maryland 1

Sunday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Somerset at High Point, 2 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

