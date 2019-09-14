|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|37
|25
|.597
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|33
|29
|.532
|4
|Southern Maryland
|30
|32
|.484
|7
|Lancaster
|23
|39
|.371
|14
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|39
|23
|.629
|—
|New Britain
|32
|31
|.508
|7½
|High Point
|31
|30
|.508
|7½
|Somerset
|23
|39
|.371
|16
___
x-First Half Winner
___
Sugar Land 7, New Britain 5, 7 innings
Sugar Land 5, New Britain 0, 7 innings
Somerset 4, High Point 3
York 2, Lancaster 1
Long Island 2, Southern Maryland 1
York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
Somerset at High Point, 2 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
