Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

September 15, 2019 5:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 37 26 .587
x-Sugar Land 34 29 .540 3
Southern Maryland 31 32 .492 6
Lancaster 24 39 .381 13
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 39 24 .619
New Britain 32 32 .500
High Point 31 31 .500
Somerset 24 39 .381 15

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster 5, York 3

Sugar Land 6, New Britain 3

Advertisement

Somerset 6, High Point 3

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Southern Maryland 6, Long Island 5

Monday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|17 Cloud Security Alliance CCSK PLUS...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First blind Veteran certified by the American Sailing Association

Today in History

1850: Fugitive Slave Act passed