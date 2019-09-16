At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 37 26 .587 — x-Sugar Land 34 29 .540 3 Southern Maryland 31 32 .492 6 Lancaster 24 39 .381 13 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB x-Long Island 39 24 .619 — New Britain 32 32 .500 7½ High Point 31 31 .500 7½ Somerset 24 39 .381 15

x-First Half Winner

Monday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

