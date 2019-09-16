At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 38 26 .594 — x-Sugar Land 34 29 .540 3½ Southern Maryland 32 32 .500 6 Lancaster 24 40 .375 14 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB x-Long Island 39 25 .609 — New Britain 32 32 .500 7 High Point 31 32 .492 7½ Somerset 25 39 .391 14

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Monday’s Games

York 3, Long Island 2

Somerset 3, High Point 1

Advertisement

Southern Maryland 3, Lancaster 0

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.