Atlantic League

September 16, 2019 10:10 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 38 26 .594
x-Sugar Land 34 29 .540
Southern Maryland 32 32 .500 6
Lancaster 24 40 .375 14
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 39 25 .609
New Britain 32 32 .500 7
High Point 31 32 .492
Somerset 25 39 .391 14

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Monday’s Games

York 3, Long Island 2

Somerset 3, High Point 1

Southern Maryland 3, Lancaster 0

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

