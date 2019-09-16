|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|38
|26
|.594
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|34
|30
|.531
|4
|Southern Maryland
|32
|32
|.500
|6
|Lancaster
|24
|40
|.375
|14
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|39
|25
|.609
|—
|New Britain
|33
|32
|.508
|6½
|High Point
|31
|32
|.492
|7½
|Somerset
|25
|39
|.391
|14
___
x-First Half Winner
___
York 3, Long Island 2
Somerset 3, High Point 1
Southern Maryland 3, Lancaster 0
New Britain 6, Sugar Land 5, 11 innings
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
