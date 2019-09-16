Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

September 16, 2019 11:11 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 38 26 .594
x-Sugar Land 34 30 .531 4
Southern Maryland 32 32 .500 6
Lancaster 24 40 .375 14
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 39 25 .609
New Britain 33 32 .508
High Point 31 32 .492
Somerset 25 39 .391 14

x-First Half Winner

Monday’s Games

York 3, Long Island 2

Somerset 3, High Point 1

Southern Maryland 3, Lancaster 0

New Britain 6, Sugar Land 5, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

