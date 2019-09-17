|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|39
|26
|.600
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|34
|30
|.531
|4½
|Southern Maryland
|33
|32
|.508
|6
|Lancaster
|24
|41
|.369
|15
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|39
|26
|.600
|—
|New Britain
|34
|32
|.515
|5½
|High Point
|31
|33
|.484
|7½
|Somerset
|25
|39
|.391
|13½
___
x-First Half Winner
___
York 7, Long Island 6, 10 innings
New Britain 8, High Point 3
Southern Maryland 4, Lancaster 0
Somerset at Sugar Land, cancelled
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.