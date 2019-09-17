Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

September 17, 2019 10:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 39 26 .600
x-Sugar Land 34 30 .531
Southern Maryland 33 32 .508 6
Lancaster 24 41 .369 15
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 39 26 .600
New Britain 34 32 .515
High Point 31 33 .484
Somerset 25 39 .391 13½

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Tuesday’s Games

York 7, Long Island 6, 10 innings

New Britain 8, High Point 3

Advertisement

Southern Maryland 4, Lancaster 0

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Somerset at Sugar Land, cancelled

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|19 6th Cyber Operations for National...
9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year