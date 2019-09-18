At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 39 26 .600 — x-Sugar Land 34 30 .531 4½ Southern Maryland 33 32 .508 6 Lancaster 24 41 .369 15 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB x-Long Island 39 26 .600 — New Britain 34 32 .515 5½ High Point 31 33 .484 7½ Somerset 25 39 .391 13½

x-First Half Winner

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

