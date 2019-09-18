At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 39 27 .591 — x-Sugar Land 34 30 .531 4 Southern Maryland 33 33 .500 6 Lancaster 25 41 .379 14 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB x-Long Island 40 26 .606 — New Britain 34 33 .507 6½ High Point 32 33 .492 7½ Somerset 25 39 .391 14

x-First Half Winner

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island 13, York 8, 10 innings

High Point 8, New Britain 4

Lancaster 2, Southern Maryland 1

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

