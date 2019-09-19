|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|39
|27
|.591
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|34
|31
|.523
|4½
|Southern Maryland
|33
|33
|.500
|6
|Lancaster
|25
|41
|.379
|14
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|40
|26
|.606
|—
|New Britain
|34
|33
|.507
|6½
|High Point
|32
|33
|.492
|7½
|Somerset
|26
|39
|.400
|13½
___
x-First Half Winner
___
Long Island 13, York 8, 10 innings
High Point 8, New Britain 4
Lancaster 2, Southern Maryland 1
Somerset 8, Sugar Land 6, 7 innings
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
