Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

September 19, 2019 12:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 39 27 .591
x-Sugar Land 34 31 .523
Southern Maryland 33 33 .500 6
Lancaster 25 41 .379 14
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 40 26 .606
New Britain 34 33 .507
High Point 32 33 .492
Somerset 26 39 .400 13½

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island 13, York 8, 10 innings

High Point 8, New Britain 4

Advertisement

Lancaster 2, Southern Maryland 1

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Somerset 8, Sugar Land 6, 7 innings

Thursday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year