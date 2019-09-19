Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

September 19, 2019 10:10 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 39 28 .582
x-Sugar Land 34 31 .523 4
Southern Maryland 33 33 .500
Lancaster 25 41 .379 13½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 41 26 .612
New Britain 35 33 .515
High Point 32 34 .485
Somerset 26 39 .400 14

x-First Half Winner

Thursday’s Games

Long Island 2, York 0

Somerset at Sugar Land, ppd.

New Britain 7, High Point 4

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

