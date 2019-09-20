Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

September 20, 2019 10:10 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 40 28 .588
x-Sugar Land 34 31 .523
Southern Maryland 33 34 .493
Lancaster 26 42 .382 14
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 42 26 .618
New Britain 35 33 .515 7
High Point 32 35 .478
Somerset 26 39 .400 14½

x-First Half Winner

Friday’s Games

York 2, Lancaster 1

Long Island 3, High Point 2

New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 1 p.m.

New Britain at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

