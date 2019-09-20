|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|40
|28
|.588
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|35
|31
|.530
|4
|Southern Maryland
|33
|35
|.485
|7
|Lancaster
|26
|42
|.382
|14
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|42
|26
|.618
|—
|New Britain
|36
|33
|.522
|6½
|High Point
|32
|35
|.478
|9½
|Somerset
|26
|40
|.394
|15
___
x-First Half Winner
___
York 2, Lancaster 1
Long Island 3, High Point 2
New Britain 5, Somerset 4
Sugar Land 5, Southern Maryland 4
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 1 p.m.
New Britain at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
