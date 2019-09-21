Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

September 21, 2019 7:10 pm
 
< a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 40 28 .588
x-Sugar Land 35 31 .530 4
Southern Maryland 33 35 .485 7
Lancaster 26 42 .382 14
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 42 26 .618
New Britain 36 33 .522
High Point 32 35 .478
Somerset 26 40 .394 15

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 1 p.m.

New Britain at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

