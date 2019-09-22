Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

September 22, 2019 12:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
y-York 40 29 .580
x-Sugar Land 36 31 .537 3
Southern Maryland 33 36 .478 7
Lancaster 27 42 .391 13
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
xy-Long Island 42 27 .609
New Britain 36 34 .514
High Point 33 35 .485
Somerset 27 40 .403 14

___

x-First Half Winner

y-Second Half Winner

___

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster 8, York 2

High Point 8, Long Island 2

Advertisement

Somerset 7, New Britain 2

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Sugar Land 3, Southern Maryland 2

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 1 p.m.

New Britain at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DISA's first female SEA retires after 30 years of active duty

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson