|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|y-York
|40
|29
|.580
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|36
|31
|.537
|3
|Southern Maryland
|33
|36
|.478
|7
|Lancaster
|27
|42
|.391
|13
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|xy-Long Island
|42
|27
|.609
|—
|New Britain
|36
|34
|.514
|6½
|High Point
|33
|35
|.485
|8½
|Somerset
|27
|40
|.403
|14
___
x-First Half Winner
y-Second Half Winner
___
Lancaster 8, York 2
High Point 8, Long Island 2
Somerset 7, New Britain 2
Sugar Land 3, Southern Maryland 2
Lancaster at York, 1 p.m.
New Britain at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
