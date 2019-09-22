|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|y-York
|41
|29
|.586
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|36
|31
|.537
|3½
|Southern Maryland
|33
|36
|.478
|7½
|Lancaster
|27
|43
|.386
|14
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|xy-Long Island
|43
|27
|.614
|—
|New Britain
|37
|34
|.521
|6½
|High Point
|33
|36
|.478
|9½
|Somerset
|27
|41
|.397
|15
___
x-First Half Winner
y-Second Half Winner
___
York 13, Lancaster 12
New Britain 7, Somerset 2
Long Island 7, High Point 6, 10 innings
Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
