Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

September 22, 2019 8:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
y-York 41 29 .586
x-Sugar Land 37 31 .544 3
Southern Maryland 33 37 .471 8
Lancaster 27 43 .386 14
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
xy-Long Island 43 27 .614
New Britain 37 34 .521
High Point 33 36 .478
Somerset 27 41 .397 15

___

x-First Half Winner

y-Second Half Winner

___

Sunday’s Games

York 13, Lancaster 12

New Britain 7, Somerset 2

Advertisement

Long Island 7, High Point 6, 10 innings

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Sugar Land 8, Southern Maryland 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
9|25 Data Driven Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nationals host airmen as part of their Military Branch Day Series

Today in History

1789: Bill of Rights passes Congress