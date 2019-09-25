Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Atlantic League Playoffs

September 25, 2019 10:58 pm
 
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-5)
Freedom Division
York 1, Sugar Land 1

Tuesday, Sept. 24: York 8, Sugar Land 1

Wednesday, Sept. 25: Sugar Land 5, York 2

Friday, Sept. 27: Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

x-Saturday, Sept. 28: Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 29: Sugar Land at York, 1 p.m.

Liberty Division
Long Island 2, High Point 0

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Long Island 8, High Point 7

Wednesday, Sept. 25: Long Island 8, High Point 1

Friday, Sept. 27: High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

x-Saturday, Sept. 28: High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 29: High Point at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

Championship
(Best-of-5)
TBD 0, TBD 0

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Freedom Champion at Liberty Champion

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Freedom Champion at Liberty Champion

Friday, Oct. 4: Liberty Champion at Freedom Champion

x-Saturday, Oct. 5: Liberty Champion at Freedom Champion

x-Sunday, Oct. 6: Liberty Champion at Freedom Champion

