ATP Money Leaders

September 16, 2019 1:00 pm
 
Through Sept. 15

1 Rafael Nadal $11,926,883
2 Novak Djokovic $9,486,531
3 Roger Federer $6,325,783
4 Daniil Medvedev $5,363,291
5 Dominic Thiem $4,456,517
6 Stefanos Tsitsipas $3,240,467
7 Roberto Bautista Agut $2,299,639
8 Fabio Fognini $2,293,565
9 David Goffin $2,207,956
10 Gael Monfils $2,197,751
11 Kei Nishikori $2,173,244
12 Alexander Zverev $2,166,362
13 Matteo Berrettini $2,066,547
14 Diego Schwartzman $2,048,748
15 Stan Wawrinka $1,925,352
16 Karen Khachanov $1,737,303
17 Grigor Dimitrov $1,719,054
18 Guido Pella $1,586,692
19 John Isner $1,509,608
20 Lucas Pouille $1,477,989
21 Nikoloz Basilashvili $1,450,756
22 Dusan Lajovic $1,391,134
23 Jan-Lennard Struff $1,381,952
24 Nick Kyrgios $1,372,737
25 Felix Auger-Aliassime $1,358,464
26 Benoit Paire $1,338,975
27 Denis Shapovalov $1,323,613
28 Borna Coric $1,304,587
29 Juan Sebastian Cabal $1,268,310
29 Robert Farah $1,268,310
31 Feliciano Lopez $1,237,316
32 Milos Raonic $1,232,499
33 Pierre-Hugues Herbert $1,201,755
34 Marin Cilic $1,195,939
35 Laslo Djere $1,168,318
36 Jeremy Chardy $1,163,408
37 Alex De Minaur $1,154,453
38 Fernando Verdasco $1,119,292
39 Taylor Fritz $1,065,719
40 Frances Tiafoe $1,062,390
41 Gilles Simon $1,052,155
42 Hubert Hurkacz $1,047,053
43 Joao Sousa $1,045,808
44 Andrey Rublev $1,038,216
45 Pablo Carreno Busta $1,021,676
46 Radu Albot $952,910
47 Mikhail Kukushkin $907,160
48 Leonardo Mayer $881,207
49 Robin Haase $877,264
50 Cristian Garin $872,112

