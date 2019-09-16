ATP Money Leaders

Through Sept. 15

1 Rafael Nadal $11,926,883 2 Novak Djokovic $9,486,531 3 Roger Federer $6,325,783 4 Daniil Medvedev $5,363,291 5 Dominic Thiem $4,456,517 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas $3,240,467 7 Roberto Bautista Agut $2,299,639 8 Fabio Fognini $2,293,565 9 David Goffin $2,207,956 10 Gael Monfils $2,197,751 11 Kei Nishikori $2,173,244 12 Alexander Zverev $2,166,362 13 Matteo Berrettini $2,066,547 14 Diego Schwartzman $2,048,748 15 Stan Wawrinka $1,925,352 16 Karen Khachanov $1,737,303 17 Grigor Dimitrov $1,719,054 18 Guido Pella $1,586,692 19 John Isner $1,509,608 20 Lucas Pouille $1,477,989 21 Nikoloz Basilashvili $1,450,756 22 Dusan Lajovic $1,391,134 23 Jan-Lennard Struff $1,381,952 24 Nick Kyrgios $1,372,737 25 Felix Auger-Aliassime $1,358,464 26 Benoit Paire $1,338,975 27 Denis Shapovalov $1,323,613 28 Borna Coric $1,304,587 29 Juan Sebastian Cabal $1,268,310 29 Robert Farah $1,268,310 31 Feliciano Lopez $1,237,316 32 Milos Raonic $1,232,499 33 Pierre-Hugues Herbert $1,201,755 34 Marin Cilic $1,195,939 35 Laslo Djere $1,168,318 36 Jeremy Chardy $1,163,408 37 Alex De Minaur $1,154,453 38 Fernando Verdasco $1,119,292 39 Taylor Fritz $1,065,719 40 Frances Tiafoe $1,062,390 41 Gilles Simon $1,052,155 42 Hubert Hurkacz $1,047,053 43 Joao Sousa $1,045,808 44 Andrey Rublev $1,038,216 45 Pablo Carreno Busta $1,021,676 46 Radu Albot $952,910 47 Mikhail Kukushkin $907,160 48 Leonardo Mayer $881,207 49 Robin Haase $877,264 50 Cristian Garin $872,112

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.