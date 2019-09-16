ATP Money Leaders

Through Sept. 15
|1
|Rafael Nadal
|$11,926,883
|2
|Novak Djokovic
|$9,486,531
|3
|Roger Federer
|$6,325,783
|4
|Daniil Medvedev
|$5,363,291
|5
|Dominic Thiem
|$4,456,517
|6
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|$3,240,467
|7
|Roberto Bautista Agut
|$2,299,639
|8
|Fabio Fognini
|$2,293,565
|9
|David Goffin
|$2,207,956
|10
|Gael Monfils
|$2,197,751
|11
|Kei Nishikori
|$2,173,244
|12
|Alexander Zverev
|$2,166,362
|13
|Matteo Berrettini
|$2,066,547
|14
|Diego Schwartzman
|$2,048,748
|15
|Stan Wawrinka
|$1,925,352
|16
|Karen Khachanov
|$1,737,303
|17
|Grigor Dimitrov
|$1,719,054
|18
|Guido Pella
|$1,586,692
|19
|John Isner
|$1,509,608
|20
|Lucas Pouille
|$1,477,989
|21
|Nikoloz Basilashvili
|$1,450,756
|22
|Dusan Lajovic
|$1,391,134
|23
|Jan-Lennard Struff
|$1,381,952
|24
|Nick Kyrgios
|$1,372,737
|25
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|$1,358,464
|26
|Benoit Paire
|$1,338,975
|27
|Denis Shapovalov
|$1,323,613
|28
|Borna Coric
|$1,304,587
|29
|Juan Sebastian Cabal
|$1,268,310
|29
|Robert Farah
|$1,268,310
|31
|Feliciano Lopez
|$1,237,316
|32
|Milos Raonic
|$1,232,499
|33
|Pierre-Hugues Herbert
|$1,201,755
|34
|Marin Cilic
|$1,195,939
|35
|Laslo Djere
|$1,168,318
|36
|Jeremy Chardy
|$1,163,408
|37
|Alex De Minaur
|$1,154,453
|38
|Fernando Verdasco
|$1,119,292
|39
|Taylor Fritz
|$1,065,719
|40
|Frances Tiafoe
|$1,062,390
|41
|Gilles Simon
|$1,052,155
|42
|Hubert Hurkacz
|$1,047,053
|43
|Joao Sousa
|$1,045,808
|44
|Andrey Rublev
|$1,038,216
|45
|Pablo Carreno Busta
|$1,021,676
|46
|Radu Albot
|$952,910
|47
|Mikhail Kukushkin
|$907,160
|48
|Leonardo Mayer
|$881,207
|49
|Robin Haase
|$877,264
|50
|Cristian Garin
|$872,112
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.