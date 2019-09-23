ATP World Tour Chengdu Open Results

Monday

At Chengdu Center

Chengdu

Purse: $1,096,575

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CHENGDU (AP) _ Results Monday from Chengdu Open at Chengdu Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round Of 32

Cristian Garin, Chile, def. Kyle Edmund (7), Britain, 6-3, 6-2.

Bradley Klahn, United States, def. Jason Jung, Taiwan, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Yan Bai, China, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4).

