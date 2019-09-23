ATP World Tour Chengdu Open Results

Monday
At Chengdu Center
Chengdu
Purse: $1,096,575
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
CHENGDU (AP) _ Results Monday from Chengdu Open at Chengdu Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round Of 32
Cristian Garin, Chile, def. Kyle Edmund (7), Britain, 6-3, 6-2.
Bradley Klahn, United States, def. Jason Jung, Taiwan, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2).
Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Yan Bai, China, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4).
