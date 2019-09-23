Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour Chengdu Open Results

September 23, 2019 7:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Monday

At Chengdu Center

Chengdu

Purse: $1,096,575

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CHENGDU (AP) _ Results Monday from Chengdu Open at Chengdu Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round Of 32

Cristian Garin, Chile, def. Kyle Edmund (7), Britain, 6-3, 6-2.

Bradley Klahn, United States, def. Jason Jung, Taiwan, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Yan Bai, China, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|25 VA Benefits
9|25 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Chief of Naval Operations visits Japan to meet with allies

Today in History

1789: George Washington appoints first Cabinet