Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour Metz Results

September 18, 2019 7:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Wednesday

At Arenes de Metz

Metz, France

Purse: €524,340

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

METZ, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Moselle Open at Arenes de Metz (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round Of 32

Gilles Simon (7), France, def. Marius Copil, Romania, 6-3, 6-4.

Yannick Maden, Germany, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-4.

Men’s Singles

Round Of 16

Gregoire Barrere, France, def. Antoine Hoang, France, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Benoit Paire (3), France, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Advertisement

Men’s Doubles

Round Of 16

Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (1), France, def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Tristan Lamasine, France, 6-2, 6-4.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Gilles Simon, France, and Mischa Zverev, Germany, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7), 10-7.

David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, def. Marius Copil, Romania, and Ugo Humbert, France, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-5.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|19 6th Cyber Operations for National...
9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year