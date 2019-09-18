ATP World Tour Metz Results

Wednesday
At Arenes de Metz
Metz, France
Purse: €524,340
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
METZ, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Moselle Open at Arenes de Metz (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round Of 32
Gilles Simon (7), France, def. Marius Copil, Romania, 6-3, 6-4.
Yannick Maden, Germany, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-4.
Men’s Singles
Round Of 16
Gregoire Barrere, France, def. Antoine Hoang, France, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2.
Benoit Paire (3), France, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Round Of 16
Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (1), France, def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Tristan Lamasine, France, 6-2, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinal
Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Gilles Simon, France, and Mischa Zverev, Germany, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7), 10-7.
David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, def. Marius Copil, Romania, and Ugo Humbert, France, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-5.
