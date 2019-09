ATP World Tour Metz Results

By The Associated Press

Monday

At Arenes de Metz

Metz, France

Purse: €524,340

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

METZ, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Moselle Open at Arenes de Metz (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Julian Lenz, Germany, def. Matthias Bachinger (2), Germany, 6-4, 6-4.

Marcel Granollers (1), Spain, def. Adrian Menendez-Maceiras (8), Spain, 6-3, 6-2.

Oscar Otte (4), Germany, def. Maxime Janvier (6), France, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Yannick Maden (3), Germany, def. Nicolas Mahut (5), France, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Men’s Singles

Round Of 32

Antoine Hoang, France, def. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, 6-2, 6-3.

Fernando Verdasco (5), Spain, def. Steve Darcis, Belgium, 6-2, 6-2.

Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 7-5, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round Of 16

Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Luke Bambridge, Britain, and Ben Mclachlan (2), Japan, 6-4, 7-6 (15).

