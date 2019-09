ATP World Tour St. Petersburg Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday

At Sibur Arena

St. Petersburg, Russia

Purse: $1,180,000

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from St. Petersburg Open at Sibur Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round Of 32

Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Jozef Kovalik, Slovakia, 6-2, 6-3.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Alexey Vatutin, Russia, 7-5, 6-1.

Salvatore Caruso, Italy, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Casper Ruud (8), Norway, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Singles

Round Of 16

Mikhail Kukushkin (6), Kazakhstan, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round Of 16

Simone Bolelli and Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Roman Jebavy (3), Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-2.

Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Evgeny Karlovskiy and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 10-2.

Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Stefano Travaglia, Italy, and Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-4, 6-4.

Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, and Divij Sharan, India, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Demoliner (4), Brazil, 3-6, 6-2, 10-5.

