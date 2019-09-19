ATP World Tour St. Petersburg Results

Thursday

At Sibur Arena

St. Petersburg, Russia

Purse: $1,180,000

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from St. Petersburg Open at Sibur Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round Of 16

Borna Coric (4), Croatia, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 3-0, ret.

Casper Ruud (8), Norway, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Matteo Berrettini (3), Italy, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-1, 6-2.

Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Karen Khachanov (2), Russia, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor (1), Croatia, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, 6-4, 6-2.

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (2), Belgium, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, 6-4, 6-4.

Simone Bolelli and Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Tim Puetz, Germany, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

