ATP World Tour St. Petersburg Results

Friday
At Sibur Arena
St. Petersburg, Russia
Purse: $1,180,000
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) _ Results Friday from St. Petersburg Open at Sibur Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinal
Borna Coric (4), Croatia, def. Casper Ruud (8), Norway, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Mikhail Kukushkin (6), Kazakhstan, 7-6 (8), 6-2.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.