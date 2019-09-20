Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour St. Petersburg Results

September 20, 2019 8:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Friday

At Sibur Arena

St. Petersburg, Russia

Purse: $1,180,000

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) _ Results Friday from St. Petersburg Open at Sibur Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Borna Coric (4), Croatia, def. Casper Ruud (8), Norway, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Mikhail Kukushkin (6), Kazakhstan, 7-6 (8), 6-2.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Defense meets with French Minister of Armed Forces

Today in History

1911: First US airmail flight takes off