ATP World Tour St. Petersburg Results

Friday

At Sibur Arena

St. Petersburg, Russia

Purse: $1,180,000

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) _ Results Friday from St. Petersburg Open at Sibur Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Borna Coric (4), Croatia, def. Casper Ruud (8), Norway, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Mikhail Kukushkin (6), Kazakhstan, 7-6 (8), 6-2.

