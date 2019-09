ATP World Tour St. Petersburg Results

By The Associated Press

Tuesday

At Sibur Arena

St. Petersburg, Russia

Purse: $1,180,000

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from St. Petersburg Open at Sibur Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round Of 32

Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia, 7-5, 3-6, 3-1, ret.

Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Lukas Rosol, Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-2.

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Martin Klizan, Slovakia, 6-2, 7-5.

Evgeny Donskoy, Russia, def. Matteo Viola, Italy, 6-2, 6-1.

Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Dudi Sela, Israel, 6-3, 6-0.

Andrey Rublev (5), Russia, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 4-6, 6-0, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round Of 16

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (2), Belgium, def. Hans Podlipnik, Chile, and Jozef Kovalik, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-4.

Adrian Mannarino, France, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, def. Mikhail Kukushkin and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, def. Konstantin Kravchuk and Evgeny Donskoy, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

