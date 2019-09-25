AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

BANK OF AMERICA ROVAL 400

Site: Charlotte.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:05 p.m., qualifying, 4:40 p.m., (NBCSN); Saturday, practice, 11:05 a.m., practice, 2 p.m., (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBC.

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (2.28 miles).

Race distance: 248.52 miles, 109 laps.

Last year: Ryan Blaney won his second career Cup race.

Last race: Martin Truex Jr. won for the second week in a row.

Fast facts: Truex joined Greg Biffle, Tony Stewart and Matt Kenseth as the only drivers to win consecutive playoff races. …Biffle (2008) didn’t win another race, while Stewart (2011) won three more times to claim his third and final title. Kenseth’s run in 2013 gave him the most victories that season with seven, though he didn’t end up winning the championship. …Kyle Busch clinched a spot in the Round of 12 by taking second at Richmond. …Erik Jones is now 45 points below the cut line after his No. 20 car failed a post-race inspection. He’ll need to win in Charlotte to advance.

Next race: Drydene 400, Oct. 6, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Delaware.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

DRIVE FOR THE CURE 250

Site: Charlotte.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:05 p.m., practice, 3:05 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m. (NBCSN), race, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

Race distance: 125.4 miles, 55 laps.

Last year: Chase Briscoe took first on the Roval.

Last race: Christopher Bell claimed victory in Richmond.

Fast facts: Leavine Family Racing announced on Tuesday that Bell will drive the team’s No. 95 Toyota in the Cup series ranks starting next season. Bell, who has won seven Xfinity races in 2019, led a career-high 238 laps in winning last week’s event. He also took a pair of stages in advancing to the next round of the postseason. …Bell leads the playoff standings by 18 points over Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick. But Reddick, the defending series champion, is coming off a disappointment finish of 10th at Richmond.

Next race: Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200, Oct. 5, Dover International Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Austin Hill won in Vegas to secure a spot in the second round of the playoffs.

Next race: Sugarlands Shine 250, Oct. 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Alabama.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

RUSSIAN GRAND PRIX

Site: Sochi, Russia.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 a.m. (ESPN2), practice, 8 a.m. (ESPNU); Saturday, practice, 5 a.m. (ESPN2), qualifying, 8 a.m. (ESPNU); Sunday, race, 7:10 a.m. (ESPN2).

Track: Sochi Autodrome (3.63 miles).

Race distance: 192.4 miles, 53 laps.

Last year: Lewis Hamilton crossed first in Sochi.

Last race: Sebastian Vettel snapped Charles Leclerc’s two-race winning streak in Singapore.

Fast facts: Hamilton’s victory in Russia in 2018 was the third in what would become a four-race winning streak. …Vettel’s win in Singapore last week was his fifth there. That’s the most victories the four-time champion has ever earned at a single track. … Antonio Giovinazzi briefly led in Singapore, giving Alfa Romeo its first led laps in a Grand Prix since Belgium in 1983. … Mercedes missed the podium last week for only the second time in 27 races.

Next race: Japanese Grand Prix, Oct. 13, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka City, Japan.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Josef Newgarden clinched his second championship in three years by finishing second at Laguna Seca.

Next race: Season complete.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

DRAG RACING

MIDWEST NATIONALS

Site: Madison, Illinois.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 4 & 6:45 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 2:30 & 5:15 p.m.; Sunday, finals, finals, 3:50 p.m., FS1.

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Last year: Steve Torrence won on his way to the championship

Last event: Richie Crampton opened the Countdown to the Championship with a Top Fuel win.

Fast facts: Robert Hight (Funny Car), Tanner Gray (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won last year at the St. Louis-based event. Torrence, Gray and Smith all went on to claim world titles after taking first at Gateway. …Hight’s car exploded immediately after he won in 2018, and he subsequently crashed and broke his collarbone. …Clay Millican put a dent in Torrence’s hopes for a repeat championship when he beat him in the opening round of the opening playoff event. But Millican subsequently lost in the second round.

Next race: Carolina Nationals, Oct. 11-13, zMax Dragway, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER SERIES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Friday, Befour the Crowns Showdown, Eldora Speedway, New Weston, Ohio; Saturday, Commonwealth Clash, Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP

