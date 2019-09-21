Avalanche-Wild Sums

Colorado 0 2 1—3 Minnesota 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Minnesota, Dumba (Hartman, Sturm), 2:50. Penalties_Lewis, COL, (high sticking), 4:31; Suter, MIN, (delay of game), 10:21; Seeler, MIN, (roughing), 12:24; Renouf, COL, (roughing), 12:24; Foligno, MIN, (roughing), 17:20; Renouf, COL, (charging), 17:20; Foligno, MIN, served by Stafford, (roughing), 17:20; Foligno, MIN, Misconduct (misconduct), 17:20; Seeler, MIN, (tripping), 18:57.

Second Period_2, Colorado, Lewis (Bowers), 1:51. 3, Minnesota, Zucker (Dumba, Zuccarello), 2:47. 4, Minnesota, Staal (Zuccarello), 14:48. 5, Colorado, Megna (Greer, Renouf), 19:57. Penalties_Lindholm, COL, (interference), 5:51; Lewis, COL, (slashing), 12:27; Kaut, COL, Major (fighting), 17:26; Seeler, MIN, served by Zuccarello, (roughing), 17:26; Seeler, MIN, Major (fighting), 17:26.

Third Period_6, Minnesota, Zuccarello (Greenway, Staal), 9:44. 7, Colorado, Timmins (Megna, Bowers), 17:32. Penalties_Koivu, MIN, (hooking), 0:36; Hartman, MIN, (hooking), 4:37; Zuccarello, MIN, (tripping), 7:34; Stafford, MIN, (slashing), 11:24; Kamenev, COL, (holding), 13:59.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 7-13-13_33. Minnesota 12-10-4_26.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 8; Minnesota 0 of 4.

Goalies_Colorado, Francouz 0-0-0 (26 shots-22 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 0-0-0 (33-30).

A_16,833 (18,064). T_2:32.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Steve Miller.

