Baltimore 11, Toronto 4

Baltimore Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 11 15 11 Totals 33 4 6 4 Villar ss 6 1 1 0 Valera ss 4 0 1 1 Martin ss 0 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 Hays cf 4 1 0 0 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 5 2 5 1 McKinney rf 1 0 0 0 Núñez dh 5 1 1 2 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 0 0 0 Ruiz 3b 4 1 1 1 J.Davis ph-dh 0 1 0 0 Smith Jr. lf 4 2 3 3 McGuire c 4 1 1 1 D.Stewart rf 4 1 2 3 Drury 3b 4 0 1 0 Wilkerson 2b 5 1 1 0 Tellez 1b 4 0 2 1 Wynns c 5 1 1 1 Alford cf 3 1 0 0 Fisher lf 4 1 1 1

Baltimore 300 203 030 — 11 Toronto 001 001 002 — 4

LOB_Baltimore 9, Toronto 5. 2B_Mancini 2 (38), Núñez (24), Tellez (17), McGuire (7). HR_Smith Jr. (13), Wynns (1), D.Stewart (3), Fisher (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Bundy W,7-14 7 3 2 2 2 6 Tan.Scott 1 0 0 0 0 2 Tay.Scott 1 3 2 2 0 2

Toronto Pannone L,3-6 1 4 3 3 0 0 Luciano 2 1 0 0 0 1 Font 2 3 2 2 0 3 B.Stewart 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 Shafer 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 Gaviglio 2-3 3 3 3 1 2 Boshers 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_B.Stewart (Smith Jr.), Tay.Scott (J.Davis). WP_Bundy, B.Stewart.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:12. A_12,625 (53,506).

