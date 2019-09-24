Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baltimore 11, Toronto 4

September 24, 2019 10:29 pm
 
< a min read
Baltimore Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 11 15 11 Totals 33 4 6 4
Villar ss 6 1 1 0 Valera ss 4 0 1 1
Martin ss 0 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0
Hays cf 4 1 0 0 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0
Mancini 1b 5 2 5 1 McKinney rf 1 0 0 0
Núñez dh 5 1 1 2 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 0 0 0
Ruiz 3b 4 1 1 1 J.Davis ph-dh 0 1 0 0
Smith Jr. lf 4 2 3 3 McGuire c 4 1 1 1
D.Stewart rf 4 1 2 3 Drury 3b 4 0 1 0
Wilkerson 2b 5 1 1 0 Tellez 1b 4 0 2 1
Wynns c 5 1 1 1 Alford cf 3 1 0 0
Fisher lf 4 1 1 1
Baltimore 300 203 030 11
Toronto 001 001 002 4

LOB_Baltimore 9, Toronto 5. 2B_Mancini 2 (38), Núñez (24), Tellez (17), McGuire (7). HR_Smith Jr. (13), Wynns (1), D.Stewart (3), Fisher (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Bundy W,7-14 7 3 2 2 2 6
Tan.Scott 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tay.Scott 1 3 2 2 0 2
Toronto
Pannone L,3-6 1 4 3 3 0 0
Luciano 2 1 0 0 0 1
Font 2 3 2 2 0 3
B.Stewart 2-3 3 3 3 1 1
Shafer 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2
Gaviglio 2-3 3 3 3 1 2
Boshers 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_B.Stewart (Smith Jr.), Tay.Scott (J.Davis). WP_Bundy, B.Stewart.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:12. A_12,625 (53,506).

