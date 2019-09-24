Baltimore 11, Toronto 4

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|11
|15
|11
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|
|Villar ss
|6
|1
|1
|0
|
|Valera ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Martin ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|5
|2
|5
|1
|
|McKinney rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Núñez dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Davis ph-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|D.Stewart rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wilkerson 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Wynns c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Alford cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fisher lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Baltimore
|300
|203
|030
|—
|11
|Toronto
|001
|001
|002
|—
|4
LOB_Baltimore 9, Toronto 5. 2B_Mancini 2 (38), Núñez (24), Tellez (17), McGuire (7). HR_Smith Jr. (13), Wynns (1), D.Stewart (3), Fisher (6).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bundy W,7-14
|7
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Tan.Scott
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tay.Scott
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pannone L,3-6
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Luciano
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Font
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|B.Stewart
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Shafer
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Gaviglio
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Boshers
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tepera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_B.Stewart (Smith Jr.), Tay.Scott (J.Davis). WP_Bundy, B.Stewart.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:12. A_12,625 (53,506).
