Baltimore 11, Toronto 4

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|11
|15
|11
|4
|11
|
|Villar ss
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.274
|Martin ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Hays cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.291
|Mancini 1b
|5
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Núñez dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.245
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.236
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.243
|D.Stewart rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.235
|Wilkerson 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Wynns c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|2
|10
|
|Valera ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|McKinney rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|J.Davis ph-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.312
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.223
|Alford cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.208
|Fisher lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.163
|Baltimore
|300
|203
|030_11
|15
|0
|Toronto
|001
|001
|002_4
|6
|0
a-hit by pitch for Guerrero Jr. in the 9th.
LOB_Baltimore 9, Toronto 5. 2B_Mancini 2 (38), Núñez (24), Tellez (17), McGuire (7). HR_Smith Jr. (13), off Font; Wynns (1), off Font; D.Stewart (3), off B.Stewart; Fisher (6), off Bundy. RBIs_Núñez 2 (85), Smith Jr. 3 (53), Wynns (4), D.Stewart 3 (12), Mancini (94), Ruiz (45), Fisher (12), Valera (1), McGuire (11), Tellez (51).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Ruiz, Núñez, Wynns, Wilkerson); Toronto 3 (Guerrero Jr., Alford, Fisher). RISP_Baltimore 6 for 16; Toronto 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Ruiz.
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy W,7-14
|7
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|6
|86
|4.79
|Tan.Scott
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.11
|Tay.Scott
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|28
|18.69
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pannone L,3-6
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|16
|6.19
|Luciano
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|5.51
|Font
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|32
|3.89
|B.Stewart
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|38
|8.31
|Shafer
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|3.86
|Gaviglio
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|24
|4.55
|Boshers
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.26
|Tepera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_Shafer 2-0, Boshers 2-1. HBP_B.Stewart (Smith Jr.), Tay.Scott (J.Davis). WP_Bundy, B.Stewart.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:12. A_12,625 (53,506).
