Baltimore 11, Toronto 4

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 11 15 11 4 11 Villar ss 6 1 1 0 0 4 .274 Martin ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Hays cf 4 1 0 0 2 0 .291 Mancini 1b 5 2 5 1 0 0 .293 Núñez dh 5 1 1 2 0 2 .245 Ruiz 3b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .236 Smith Jr. lf 4 2 3 3 0 1 .243 D.Stewart rf 4 1 2 3 1 0 .235 Wilkerson 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .226 Wynns c 5 1 1 1 0 1 .220

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 6 4 2 10 Valera ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .143 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .235 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .235 McKinney rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .274 J.Davis ph-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .173 McGuire c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .312 Drury 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .221 Tellez 1b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .223 Alford cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .208 Fisher lf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .163

Baltimore 300 203 030_11 15 0 Toronto 001 001 002_4 6 0

a-hit by pitch for Guerrero Jr. in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 9, Toronto 5. 2B_Mancini 2 (38), Núñez (24), Tellez (17), McGuire (7). HR_Smith Jr. (13), off Font; Wynns (1), off Font; D.Stewart (3), off B.Stewart; Fisher (6), off Bundy. RBIs_Núñez 2 (85), Smith Jr. 3 (53), Wynns (4), D.Stewart 3 (12), Mancini (94), Ruiz (45), Fisher (12), Valera (1), McGuire (11), Tellez (51).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Ruiz, Núñez, Wynns, Wilkerson); Toronto 3 (Guerrero Jr., Alford, Fisher). RISP_Baltimore 6 for 16; Toronto 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Ruiz.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy W,7-14 7 3 2 2 2 6 86 4.79 Tan.Scott 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.11 Tay.Scott 1 3 2 2 0 2 28 18.69

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pannone L,3-6 1 4 3 3 0 0 16 6.19 Luciano 2 1 0 0 0 1 29 5.51 Font 2 3 2 2 0 3 32 3.89 B.Stewart 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 38 8.31 Shafer 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 25 3.86 Gaviglio 2-3 3 3 3 1 2 24 4.55 Boshers 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.26 Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Shafer 2-0, Boshers 2-1. HBP_B.Stewart (Smith Jr.), Tay.Scott (J.Davis). WP_Bundy, B.Stewart.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:12. A_12,625 (53,506).

