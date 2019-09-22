Baltimore 2, Seattle 1

Seattle Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 7 1 Totals 28 2 3 2 Long 2b 4 1 2 0 Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 Hays cf 4 1 1 0 Lewis rf 4 0 1 0 Villar ss 4 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 Núñez 3b 3 0 1 1 Murphy dh 3 0 0 0 Ruiz 3b 0 0 0 0 Nola c 4 0 0 0 Trumbo dh 2 0 0 0 Lopes lf 3 0 2 0 Smith Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 Moore 1b 3 0 0 0 Wilkerson lf 0 0 0 0 Bishop cf 2 0 0 0 Davis 1b 2 1 1 1 Santana ph 1 0 0 0 Wynns c 3 0 0 0 Smith cf 0 0 0 0 Stewart rf 3 0 0 0

Seattle 100 000 000 — 1 Baltimore 100 000 10x — 2

E_Seager 2 (11). DP_Seattle 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Seattle 5, Baltimore 4. 2B_Seager (19), Lopes (7), Long (11), Núñez (23). 3B_Long (1). HR_Davis (11).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Gonzales L,16-12 7 3 2 2 2 4 Warren 1 0 0 0 0 0

Baltimore Means W,11-11 7 7 1 1 1 4 Bleier S,4-5 2 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:11. A_17,540 (45,971).

