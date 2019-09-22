Baltimore 2, Seattle 1

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 7 1 1 5 Long 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .295 Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .233 Lewis rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .327 Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243 Murphy dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .276 Nola c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Lopes lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .265 Moore 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Bishop cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .109 a-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Smith cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 2 3 2 2 4 Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .310 Hays cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .302 Villar ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Núñez 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .246 Ruiz 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Trumbo dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .200 Smith Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Wilkerson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Davis 1b 2 1 1 1 1 1 .176 Wynns c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Stewart rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .226

Seattle 100 000 000_1 7 2 Baltimore 100 000 10x_2 3 0

a-struck out for Bishop in the 7th.

E_Seager 2 (11). LOB_Seattle 5, Baltimore 4. 2B_Seager (19), Lopes (7), Long (11), Núñez (23). 3B_Long (1). HR_Davis (11), off Gonzales. RBIs_Crawford (45), Núñez (83), Davis (35).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Nola, Long, Crawford, Santana); Baltimore 1 (Smith Jr.). RISP_Seattle 1 for 8; Baltimore 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Moore. GIDP_Seager, Nola, Stewart.

DP_Seattle 1 (Long, Crawford, Moore); Baltimore 2 (Villar, Davis; Villar, Alberto, Davis).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales, L, 16-12 7 3 2 2 2 4 87 4.09 Warren 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means, W, 11-11 7 7 1 1 1 4 104 3.54 Bleier, S, 4-5 2 0 0 0 0 1 18 5.54

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:11. A_17,540 (45,971).

