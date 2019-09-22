Baltimore 2, Seattle 1

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|1
|5
|
|Long 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Lewis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Murphy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Nola c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Lopes lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Moore 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Bishop cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.109
|a-Santana ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Smith cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|3
|2
|2
|4
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Hays cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Núñez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Ruiz 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Trumbo dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Smith Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Wilkerson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Davis 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.176
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Stewart rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Seattle
|100
|000
|000_1
|7
|2
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|10x_2
|3
|0
a-struck out for Bishop in the 7th.
E_Seager 2 (11). LOB_Seattle 5, Baltimore 4. 2B_Seager (19), Lopes (7), Long (11), Núñez (23). 3B_Long (1). HR_Davis (11), off Gonzales. RBIs_Crawford (45), Núñez (83), Davis (35).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Nola, Long, Crawford, Santana); Baltimore 1 (Smith Jr.). RISP_Seattle 1 for 8; Baltimore 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Moore. GIDP_Seager, Nola, Stewart.
DP_Seattle 1 (Long, Crawford, Moore); Baltimore 2 (Villar, Davis; Villar, Alberto, Davis).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, L, 16-12
|7
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|87
|4.09
|Warren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means, W, 11-11
|7
|
|7
|1
|1
|1
|4
|104
|3.54
|Bleier, S, 4-5
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|5.54
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:11. A_17,540 (45,971).
