Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baltimore 2, Seattle 1

September 22, 2019 3:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 7 1 1 5
Long 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .295
Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .233
Lewis rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .327
Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243
Murphy dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .276
Nola c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Lopes lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .265
Moore 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Bishop cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .109
a-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Smith cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 2 3 2 2 4
Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .310
Hays cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .302
Villar ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Núñez 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .246
Ruiz 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Trumbo dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .200
Smith Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Wilkerson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Davis 1b 2 1 1 1 1 1 .176
Wynns c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Stewart rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Seattle 100 000 000_1 7 2
Baltimore 100 000 10x_2 3 0

a-struck out for Bishop in the 7th.

E_Seager 2 (11). LOB_Seattle 5, Baltimore 4. 2B_Seager (19), Lopes (7), Long (11), Núñez (23). 3B_Long (1). HR_Davis (11), off Gonzales. RBIs_Crawford (45), Núñez (83), Davis (35).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Nola, Long, Crawford, Santana); Baltimore 1 (Smith Jr.). RISP_Seattle 1 for 8; Baltimore 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Moore. GIDP_Seager, Nola, Stewart.

DP_Seattle 1 (Long, Crawford, Moore); Baltimore 2 (Villar, Davis; Villar, Alberto, Davis).

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales, L, 16-12 7 3 2 2 2 4 87 4.09
Warren 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means, W, 11-11 7 7 1 1 1 4 104 3.54
Bleier, S, 4-5 2 0 0 0 0 1 18 5.54

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:11. A_17,540 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DISA's first female SEA retires after 30 years of active duty

Today in History

1789: Bill of Rights passes Congress