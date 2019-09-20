Baltimore 5, Seattle 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Long lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .227 Seager 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .244 Lewis rf 4 2 2 2 0 2 .325 Narváez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Nola 1b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .271 Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Moore cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .217 Gordon 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .276

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .277 Mancini dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .287 Santander lf-rf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .269 Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .238 Hays cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .333 Stewart rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Wilkerson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .215 Alberto 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .313 Davis 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .174 Sisco c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .215

Seattle 200 100 000_3 4 0 Baltimore 400 100 00x_5 8 1

E_Davis (5). LOB_Seattle 3, Baltimore 6. 2B_Lewis (3), Ruiz (13). HR_Lewis (6), off Bleier; Santander (20), off Hernández; Alberto (12), off Hernández. RBIs_Lewis 2 (12), Nola (29), Santander 3 (59), Hays (5), Alberto (49). SB_Villar (37).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Seager); Baltimore 2 (Stewart, Ruiz). RISP_Seattle 0 for 3; Baltimore 1 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Narváez, Nola, Hays. GIDP_Sisco.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Nola).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernández L,1-7 5 8 5 5 2 3 91 6.51 Warren 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00 Wisler 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 6.33 McClain 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 7.00

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bleier 2 3 2 2 0 1 30 5.76 Brooks W,4-5 7 1 1 1 1 4 83 6.40

WP_Hernández(2).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Ben May; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:27. A_11,714 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.