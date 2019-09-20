Baltimore 5, Seattle 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Long lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Lewis rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.325
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Nola 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Moore cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Mancini dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Santander lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.269
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Hays cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Stewart rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Wilkerson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Alberto 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.313
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Sisco c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Seattle
|200
|100
|000_3
|4
|0
|Baltimore
|400
|100
|00x_5
|8
|1
E_Davis (5). LOB_Seattle 3, Baltimore 6. 2B_Lewis (3), Ruiz (13). HR_Lewis (6), off Bleier; Santander (20), off Hernández; Alberto (12), off Hernández. RBIs_Lewis 2 (12), Nola (29), Santander 3 (59), Hays (5), Alberto (49). SB_Villar (37).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Seager); Baltimore 2 (Stewart, Ruiz). RISP_Seattle 0 for 3; Baltimore 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Narváez, Nola, Hays. GIDP_Sisco.
DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Nola).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernández L,1-7
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|2
|3
|91
|6.51
|Warren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Wisler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|6.33
|McClain
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|7.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bleier
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|30
|5.76
|Brooks W,4-5
|7
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|83
|6.40
WP_Hernández(2).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Ben May; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_2:27. A_11,714 (45,971).
