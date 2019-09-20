Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baltimore 5, Seattle 3

September 20, 2019 9:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Long lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .227
Seager 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .244
Lewis rf 4 2 2 2 0 2 .325
Narváez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Nola 1b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .271
Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Moore cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .217
Gordon 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .277
Mancini dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .287
Santander lf-rf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .269
Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .238
Hays cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .333
Stewart rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Wilkerson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Alberto 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .313
Davis 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .174
Sisco c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .215
Seattle 200 100 000_3 4 0
Baltimore 400 100 00x_5 8 1

E_Davis (5). LOB_Seattle 3, Baltimore 6. 2B_Lewis (3), Ruiz (13). HR_Lewis (6), off Bleier; Santander (20), off Hernández; Alberto (12), off Hernández. RBIs_Lewis 2 (12), Nola (29), Santander 3 (59), Hays (5), Alberto (49). SB_Villar (37).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Seager); Baltimore 2 (Stewart, Ruiz). RISP_Seattle 0 for 3; Baltimore 1 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Narváez, Nola, Hays. GIDP_Sisco.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Nola).

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernández L,1-7 5 8 5 5 2 3 91 6.51
Warren 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Wisler 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 6.33
McClain 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 7.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bleier 2 3 2 2 0 1 30 5.76
Brooks W,4-5 7 1 1 1 1 4 83 6.40

WP_Hernández(2).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Ben May; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:27. A_11,714 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Defense meets with French Minister of Armed Forces

Today in History

1911: First US airmail flight takes off