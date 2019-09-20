Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Baltimore 5, Seattle 3

September 20, 2019 9:43 pm
 
Seattle Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Long lf 4 0 0 0 Villar ss 3 1 1 0
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 Mancini dh 3 1 1 0
Seager 3b 4 1 1 0 Santander lf-rf 4 1 1 3
Lewis rf 4 2 2 2 Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 0
Narváez c 4 0 0 0 Hays cf 4 0 1 1
Nola 1b 4 0 0 1 Stewart rf 4 0 0 0
Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 Wilkerson lf 0 0 0 0
Moore cf 3 0 1 0 Alberto 2b 3 1 1 1
Gordon 2b 3 0 0 0 Davis 1b 4 0 2 0
Sisco c 3 0 0 0
Seattle 200 100 000 3
Baltimore 400 100 00x 5

E_Davis (5). DP_Seattle 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Seattle 3, Baltimore 6. 2B_Lewis (3), Ruiz (13). HR_Lewis (6), Santander (20), Alberto (12). SB_Villar (37).

Seattle
Hernández L,1-7 5 8 5 5 2 3
Warren 1 0 0 0 0 2
Wisler 1 0 0 0 1 2
McClain 1 0 0 0 1 0
Baltimore
Bleier 2 3 2 2 0 1
Brooks W,4-5 7 1 1 1 1 4

WP_Hernández(2).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Ben May; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:27. A_11,714 (45,971).

