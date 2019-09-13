Baltimore 6, Detroit 2

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|10
|2
|
|Villar ss-2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|H.Castro cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Williams cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Candelario 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Stewart lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Martin ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lugo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mercer 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Demeritte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wilkerson 2b-lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Greiner c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Stewart rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|W.Castro ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Hays ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sisco c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|100
|030
|200
|—
|6
|Detroit
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
DP_Baltimore 1, Detroit 2. LOB_Baltimore 6, Detroit 10. 2B_Wilkerson (16), Villar (31), Mercer (14), C.Stewart (23). HR_D.Stewart (2), Mancini (31). SB_Villar (34).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brooks W,3-5
|5
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Armstrong H,9
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fry
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Harvey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Givens
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmermann L,1-11
|5
|
|8
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Reininger
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Cisnero
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Stumpf
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:02. A_14,722 (41,297).
