Baltimore 6, Detroit 2

September 13, 2019 10:22 pm
 
Baltimore Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 10 6 Totals 35 2 10 2
Villar ss-2b 5 1 2 0 H.Castro cf 5 0 2 0
Williams cf-rf 3 1 0 1 Candelario 1b 3 0 0 0
Mancini 1b 5 1 2 3 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0
Smith Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 C.Stewart lf 3 1 1 0
Martin ss 0 0 0 0 Lugo 3b 4 0 0 0
Trumbo dh 4 0 1 0 Mercer 2b 4 1 3 1
Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 Demeritte rf 4 0 1 0
Wilkerson 2b-lf 3 1 2 0 Greiner c 4 0 1 0
D.Stewart rf 3 1 1 2 W.Castro ss 4 0 2 1
Hays ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Sisco c 3 1 1 0
Baltimore 100 030 200 6
Detroit 000 002 000 2

DP_Baltimore 1, Detroit 2. LOB_Baltimore 6, Detroit 10. 2B_Wilkerson (16), Villar (31), Mercer (14), C.Stewart (23). HR_D.Stewart (2), Mancini (31). SB_Villar (34).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Brooks W,3-5 5 1-3 7 2 2 3 0
Armstrong H,9 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 2
Harvey 1 0 0 0 0 1
Givens 1 1 0 0 1 2
Detroit
Zimmermann L,1-11 5 8 4 4 0 3
Reininger 1 0 0 0 3 1
Cisnero 1 2 2 2 1 0
Stumpf 1 0 0 0 0 1
Soto 1 0 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:02. A_14,722 (41,297).

