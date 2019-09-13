Baltimore 6, Detroit 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 10 6 5 5 Villar ss-2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .276 Williams cf-rf 3 1 0 1 2 0 .273 Mancini 1b 5 1 2 3 0 1 .277 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .236 Martin ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Trumbo dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .233 Wilkerson 2b-lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .217 D.Stewart rf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .228 a-Hays ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Sisco c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .217

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 10 2 4 6 H.Castro cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .298 Candelario 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .199 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .289 C.Stewart lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .242 Lugo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Mercer 2b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .281 Demeritte rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228 Greiner c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .190 W.Castro ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .220

Baltimore 100 030 200_6 10 0 Detroit 000 002 000_2 10 0

a-lined out for D.Stewart in the 8th.

LOB_Baltimore 6, Detroit 10. 2B_Wilkerson (16), Villar (31), Mercer (14), C.Stewart (23). HR_D.Stewart (2), off Zimmermann; Mancini (31), off Cisnero. RBIs_Mancini 3 (80), D.Stewart 2 (6), Williams (2), Mercer (18), W.Castro (6). SB_Villar (34).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Smith Jr., Villar); Detroit 4 (Lugo, Cabrera 2, H.Castro). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 8; Detroit 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Williams 2, Lugo. GIDP_Ruiz, Mancini, Greiner.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Ruiz, Wilkerson, Mancini); Detroit 2 (Mercer, W.Castro, Candelario; Mercer, W.Castro, Candelario).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brooks, W, 3-5 5 1-3 7 2 2 3 0 82 7.11 Armstrong, H, 9 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 14 4.47 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 4.96 Harvey 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.42 Givens 1 1 0 0 1 2 19 3.97

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zimmermann, L, 1-11 5 8 4 4 0 3 91 6.32 Reininger 1 0 0 0 3 1 27 8.25 Cisnero 1 2 2 2 1 0 21 4.11 Stumpf 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.34 Soto 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 6.06

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:02. A_14,722 (41,297).

