Baltimore 6, Detroit 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|5
|5
|
|Villar ss-2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Williams cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.273
|Mancini 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.277
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Martin ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Wilkerson 2b-lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|D.Stewart rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.228
|a-Hays ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Sisco c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|10
|2
|4
|6
|
|H.Castro cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Candelario 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.199
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|C.Stewart lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Lugo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Mercer 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Demeritte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Greiner c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|W.Castro ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Baltimore
|100
|030
|200_6
|10
|0
|Detroit
|000
|002
|000_2
|10
|0
a-lined out for D.Stewart in the 8th.
LOB_Baltimore 6, Detroit 10. 2B_Wilkerson (16), Villar (31), Mercer (14), C.Stewart (23). HR_D.Stewart (2), off Zimmermann; Mancini (31), off Cisnero. RBIs_Mancini 3 (80), D.Stewart 2 (6), Williams (2), Mercer (18), W.Castro (6). SB_Villar (34).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Smith Jr., Villar); Detroit 4 (Lugo, Cabrera 2, H.Castro). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 8; Detroit 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Williams 2, Lugo. GIDP_Ruiz, Mancini, Greiner.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Ruiz, Wilkerson, Mancini); Detroit 2 (Mercer, W.Castro, Candelario; Mercer, W.Castro, Candelario).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brooks, W, 3-5
|5
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|3
|0
|82
|7.11
|Armstrong, H, 9
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.47
|Fry
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.96
|Harvey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.42
|Givens
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|3.97
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann, L, 1-11
|5
|
|8
|4
|4
|0
|3
|91
|6.32
|Reininger
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|27
|8.25
|Cisnero
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|21
|4.11
|Stumpf
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.34
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|6.06
Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:02. A_14,722 (41,297).
