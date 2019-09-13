Listen Live Sports

Baltimore 6, Detroit 2

September 13, 2019 10:22 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 10 6 5 5
Villar ss-2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .276
Williams cf-rf 3 1 0 1 2 0 .273
Mancini 1b 5 1 2 3 0 1 .277
Smith Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .236
Martin ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Trumbo dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .233
Wilkerson 2b-lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .217
D.Stewart rf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .228
a-Hays ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Sisco c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .217
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 2 10 2 4 6
H.Castro cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .298
Candelario 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .199
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .289
C.Stewart lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .242
Lugo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Mercer 2b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .281
Demeritte rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228
Greiner c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .190
W.Castro ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .220
Baltimore 100 030 200_6 10 0
Detroit 000 002 000_2 10 0

a-lined out for D.Stewart in the 8th.

LOB_Baltimore 6, Detroit 10. 2B_Wilkerson (16), Villar (31), Mercer (14), C.Stewart (23). HR_D.Stewart (2), off Zimmermann; Mancini (31), off Cisnero. RBIs_Mancini 3 (80), D.Stewart 2 (6), Williams (2), Mercer (18), W.Castro (6). SB_Villar (34).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Smith Jr., Villar); Detroit 4 (Lugo, Cabrera 2, H.Castro). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 8; Detroit 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Williams 2, Lugo. GIDP_Ruiz, Mancini, Greiner.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Ruiz, Wilkerson, Mancini); Detroit 2 (Mercer, W.Castro, Candelario; Mercer, W.Castro, Candelario).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brooks, W, 3-5 5 1-3 7 2 2 3 0 82 7.11
Armstrong, H, 9 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 14 4.47
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 4.96
Harvey 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.42
Givens 1 1 0 0 1 2 19 3.97
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann, L, 1-11 5 8 4 4 0 3 91 6.32
Reininger 1 0 0 0 3 1 27 8.25
Cisnero 1 2 2 2 1 0 21 4.11
Stumpf 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.34
Soto 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 6.06

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:02. A_14,722 (41,297).

